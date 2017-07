× Harrisburg Police searching for a man wanted for the indecent assault of a minor

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man wanted in connection with the indecent assault of a minor.

Richard McMillen is wanted on charges of indecent assault of a minor under the age of 13. Anyone with information on McMillen’s whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.