× Investigation leads to arrest of Mechanicsburg woman who stole jewelry from residence back in May

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation into the theft of jewelry from an Upper Allen Township residence has led to an arrest.

Alyssa DiPietro, of the 100 block of Pleasant Grove Road, was taken into custody by the township’s police department on Wednesday.

Police say the Mechanicsburg woman stole items from the residence in May and subsequently sold them.

She is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

The 18-year-old is being held at Cumberland County Prison.