Justin Bieber hits paparazzo with truck, police say

LOS ANGELES– Singer Justin Bieber struck a paparazzo with his truck while trying to drive away from an event in Beverly Hills Wednesday night, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Bieber stayed at the scene during the investigation, Lt. Scott Dowling told CNN.

Video from the incident appeared to show Bieber offering assistance to the man who was hit.

Dowling said a 57-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

No citations were issued and no other vehicles were involved.

The accident happened near the Saban Theatre, which was holding a City Church service.

Bieber has been spotted in the Los Angeles area after recently canceling the rest of his worldwide tour due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

After being spotted by TMZ near the beach in Southern California, Bieber said he plans on “just resting, getting some relaxation.”

The world tour for Bieber’s fourth album, “Purpose,” began in March 2016 and showcased hits such as “Sorry” and “What Do You Mean?” His concerts grossed $163.3 million last year, according to industry tracker Pollstar.

The musician has been in the global spotlight since he was a teenager, when he was discovered by Usher.