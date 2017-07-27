× Lancaster man facing charges after allegedly breaking into ex-girlfriend’s apartment, assaulting her

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and assaulting her.

Andrew Fellenbaum, 25, is facing criminal trespassing and simple assault charges for the incident.

On July 25 around 10:45 p.m., officers were called to a domestic violence incident at a residence in the 200 block of Landis Valley Road.

A female victim said that her ex-boyfriend, Fellenbaum, had climbed a tree outside her apartment and entered through a second floor balcony.

Once inside the apartment, the victim said that Fellenbaum assaulted her and caused her injury.

Fellenbaum fled before police arrived at the scene.

On July 27 around 7 a.m., Fellenbaum surrendered to police.

He was unable to post $5,000 bail and was committed to Lancaster County Prison.