Lancaster man suspected of conducting multiple burglaries

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man arrested early Thursday morning is suspected of multiple burglaries of occupied residences on Reservoir Street, Lancaster City Police allege.

Jaray K. Benner, 22, was apprehended by police on the 300 block of Reservoir Street early this morning, following a call from a resident complaining of a burglary in progress. The resident called 911 after seeing an unknown male holding a flashlight entering their bedroom. One of the residents screamed, and the suspect fled, according to police.

Officers established a perimeter in the area, and K9 Officer Zoltan was dispatched to assist in locating the suspect. As the K9 was beginning to track the suspect, officers observed a male exit a first-floor window at a residence a few doors down from where the original police call originated. The male was carrying a laptop computer, according to police.

Police ordered the man to stop, but he attempted to hide between parked vehicles. He then dropped the laptop and attempted to flee, but was apprehended a short distance away, according to police.

The suspect was identified as Benner.

As Officers began to speak with residents in the block, they discovered that Benner was suspected of three burglaries of occupied residences on the block. Benner was transported to the Lancaster City Police station and charged with three counts of burglary.

Detectives from our Property Crimes section are conducting follow up investigations in relation to the incident. Benner has not yet been arraigned on the complaint so bail information is not available.