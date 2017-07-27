× Lehigh Valley Ironpigs SS J.P. Crawford makes Sportscenter’s Top 10 Plays with inside-the-park grand slam

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa.– The Lehigh Valley Ironpigs are making headlines, again.

After appearing on Sportscenter’s Top 10 Plays earlier this season, an Ironpigs player grabbed the spotlight again.

SS J.P. Crawford came to the plate with the bases loaded, and drilled the ball deep to center field.

While rounding third, it became obvious that Crawford would be thrown out at the plate, until an unbelievable slide ended with him being called safe.

Something you don't see everyday, @jp_crawford with an inside-the-park grand slam on a grand slide! #PlayOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/sa0SKCxJW2 — IronPigs (@IronPigs) July 27, 2017

The video has gone viral on social media, making it to MLB’s, MILB’s, Sports Illustrated and the Phillies’ social media pages among others.