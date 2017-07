× Man wanted in aggravated assault, rape cases

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg police are searching for a 61-year-old man who has several warrants out for his arrest.

Police say Ronald Warren beat someone with a baseball bat and raped a woman in the back of the laundromat, which has been verified with DNA evidence.

Warren is charged with aggravated assault and rape.

If you have any information, submit a tip here.