Marietta man charged for allegedly crashing car into Mount Joy home in June

MOUNT JOY, Lancaster County — An 18-year-old Marietta man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from a single-car crash into a home in Mount Joy on June 8, according to police arrest documents.

Arthur J. Reinhart III was arrested Thursday, according to Mount Joy police. He is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and aggravated assault by vehicle, all of which are felony charges. He is also charged with three misdemeanor counts of DUI, five counts of recklessly endangering another person, and two summary offenses for speeding, according to arrest records.

According to police, the incident occurred on the 300 block of Fairview Road. Shortly after midnight on June 8, officers responded to a call of a single-vehicle accident with injuries at a residence. The driver was identified as Reinhart.

Using witness testimony and a reconstruction of the crash, police found Reinhart was driving 103 mph in a 35 mph roadway when his vehicle became airborne on the crest of a hill, causing him to lose control and crash into a residence. Two of the three passengers in the vehicle suffered major injuries and one suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to police. Arrest documents do not say whether anyone in the home was injured.

Arrest records show Reinhart’s blood was tested within two hours of the crash. Test results showed the presence of marijuana in his system, and that his blood-alcohol concentration was .092 percent.