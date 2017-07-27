Music, dance and wine for the summer at Nissley Vineyards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAINBRIDGE, Pa. - For nearly 40 years with 40 acres on the vines, Nissley Vineyards in Lancaster County aims to create and continue to cultivate their international award-winning wines for residents of Central Pennsylvania. Nissley produces 30 different wines in order to meet the ever-changing palette of wine fans.

For the 35th year, Nissley hosts their "Music in the Vineyard" event every Saturday. With live music, wine, beer, dancing and more, thousands gather each weekend in the summer to relax and enjoy their time in the trees of Lancaster County.

For more information about the event and the vineyarads, visit https://nissleywine.com