Narvon man sentenced for removing former girlfriend from mental health facility in 2016

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A Narvon man was sentenced after he removed his former girlfriend from a Lebanon County mental health facility last year.

Elliott Ravert was arrested on August 12, 2016 for shoplifting at Walmart according to police reports, but faced charges after removing his former girlfriend from the facility while ordering some staff around at gunpoint.

He was recently sentenced to spend 15 months in a Lebanon County Correctional Facility. Following that, Ravert will spend 9 months in either an Inpatient Mental Health Treatment Facility or continue his stay at a Lebanon County Correctional Facility.

After that two year period, Ravert will spend 6 months on House Arrest w/ electronic monitoring, and will spend the remainder of his sentence on probation.

During the duration of the sentence, Ravert is to not set foot on the property of the Philhaven Hospital at any time for any reason.

He is also required to write handwritten letters, apologizing to all staff at Philhaven Hospital who were affected by his conduct.