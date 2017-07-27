× Police investigating incident in which two men robbed a Metro PCS store in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an incident in which two men who robbed a Metro PCS store.

On July 26 at approximately 9:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the Metro PCS store in the 1700 block of Columbia Ave. for a reported robbery.

Upon arrival, police learned that two males entered the store together, claiming to be customers.

As one of the men inquired about a cell phone, the clerk bent down to check on the availability of the item, and he came around the corner and instructed her to keep quiet and not move.

The man then took numerous cell phones and cash from a register.

Both men fled the store and were seen getting into a Beige Cadillac that had damage on the passenger’s side.

After the robbery, the vehicle and occupants were located after crashing the vehicle in Baltimore City.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information nis asked to contact East Hempfiled Township Police, Det. Christopher Chase at 717-898-3103.