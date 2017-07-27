× Police seek armed robbery suspect in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking an armed robbery suspect and have issued an arrest warrant for the man in Chambersburg.

Brett Trageser, 27, is facing armed robbery charges after he allegedly assaulted and robbed a victim at the storage units on S. Fourth St.

Trageser displayed a pistol and struck the victim in the face with that weapon, before taking the victim’s wallet and cell phone.

Trageser is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information as to his location should call 911 or police.