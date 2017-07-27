× Police seek man wanted in connection to 10 warrants ranging from burglary to immigration related issues

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office seeks a man who in wanted in connection to 10 warrants.

The warrants for Hinginio Taylor, 53, range from indecent assault without consent, burglary, receiving stolen property, driving under the influence and a number of migration/immigration related issues, according to police.

Police say Taylor is known to be in and around the Harrisburg area — he may also have connections in Lancaster.

If you have information on his whereabouts, submit a tip here.