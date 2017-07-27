Police seeking assistance in identifying theft suspects that allegedly totaled about $20,000 in electronics

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking assistance in identifying theft suspects that totaled about $20,000 in mostly electronics.

On July 10, police received a report of identity theft.

On July 3 and 4, the above suspects used the victim’s personal information to open approximately 8 separate memberships/credit cards from local Harrisburg stores, including Target, Bass Pro, Costco, Sam’s Club and Cabela’s.

The suspects mostly bought electronics, totaling approximately $20,000.

If anyone can identify either Suspect, please contact Trooper Matthew MILLER at PSP- Harrisburg, (717) 671-7500.