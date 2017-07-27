× Poll: Do you feel safe riding carnival/fair rides?

Columbus fire officials have confirmed that one person is dead and 6 have been injured – 5 critically – after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, according to WJW.

The malfunction happened as people rode the Fireball Wednesday evening, officials confirmed.

Ohio Governor John Kasich said in a statement on Twitter that he was “terribly saddened by this accident, by this loss of life and that people were injured.” The governor ordered all rides at the fair to close down while the deadly incident is investigated.

The Ohio State Fair said in a statement on Twitter, “There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available.”

What caused the malfunction is not yet clear.

Of course, this fair and carnival season around the country, as towns are celebrating the summer season.

With these fairs and carnivals often come rides, which are constructed quickly in order to build up and tear down for these celebrations.

While these rides are safety inspected, there is a difference between amusement park rides and attractions at a fair or carnival.

Our question is, do you feel safe riding carnival/fair rides?

