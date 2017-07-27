× Rainy forecast forces cancellation of Lititz Outdoor Art Show

LITITZ — Friday’s forecast for heavy rains has canceled the Lititz Outdoor Fine Art Show, the Lititz Art Association announced Thursday.

In statements posted on its website and Facebook page, the Art Association said it was asked by Lititz Springs Park to cancel the event, which was scheduled for Saturday.

The forecast is calling for 1-2 inches of rain Friday night into Saturday, the Art Association said, and Lititz Springs Park is located in a flood zone.

There are currently no plans to reschedule the event, the announcement said.