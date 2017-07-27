× Ravens lineman and former Penn State standout John Urschel retires

BALTIMORE — Offensive lineman John Urschel is retiring after just three seasons in the National Football League, he announced on Twitter Thursday.

Urschel, a 6-3, 300-pound guard/center, appeared in 40 games with the Ravens, starting 13. He was Baltimore’s fifth-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft.

He earned a degree in mathematics in three years and a master’s degree in math in one season at Penn State University, where he was a starter on the offensive line in his last two seasons and played in 40 games overall. In 2016, Urschel enrolled in a Ph.D. program at M.I.T., studying spectral graph theory, numerical linear algebra and machine learning.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh tweeted a note of support for Urschel Thursday morning.