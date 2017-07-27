× Upper Allen Township police looking for man who allegedly exposed himself at a pool

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — Upper Allen Township police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself at a community swimming pool Thursday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Allenview Drive at 10 a.m. An adult female lifeguard told police she was giving swimming lessons to two girls in the pool when the man was observed exposing himself toward them from just outside a fence surrounding the pool. The suspect fled the area before police arrived, and officers were unable to locate him after searching the area.

The suspect is described as a white male in his teens or early 20s, standing between 5-6 and 5-10, with a thin build. He was reportedly wearing a gray baseball cap with a navy blue brim, a black t-shirt, black gym shorts and black flip-flops.

Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for the suspect and to report any strange persons they encounter. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (717) 850-8273.