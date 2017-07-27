× Vandals cause $20,000 worth of damage to Snyder Park building in Clay Twp, Lancaster County

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Vandals struck at a construction site at a Clay Township park, causing an estimated $20,000 in damage, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Police say an employee with Amric Construction Company reported the damage on Wednesday. Vandals allegedly kicked in the door to the women’s bathroom and knocked an electrical outlet box off the outside wall.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at (717) 733-0965.