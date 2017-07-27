Warmer and more humid with an isolated storm Thursday; watching for heavy rain late Friday

RAIN CHANCES & HUMIDITY RETURN: The humidity is back for Thursday, and as the next system approaches, it brings the chance for a few showers and storms. Thursday brings a partly sunny start with a few patchy areas of fog possible, otherwise it’s quiet. It feels muggier, and it’s not as cool as previous nights. Readings begin in the 60s. Most of Thursday is quiet, but an isolated late day thunderstorm or two is possible. There’s a small potential for a storm to bring some strong wind gusts, but most stay quiet. Temperatures are in the middle 80s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible during the evening and overnight period, but conditions stay mainly quiet. Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread Friday as the system stalls to our south. We’ll have to watch for heavy periods of rainfall Friday and through the night with a very saturated ground still in place from last weekend’s heavy rainfall. Readings are in the upper 70s to lower 80s depending on whether any sun can break through.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Trends continue to push showers into the first half of the weekend. Indications are that showers now linger into Saturday afternoon, with plenty of clouds. Temperatures are cool, with readings in the middle to upper 70s. Expect partly sunny skies for Sunday. Highs are a touch milder, in the upper 70s to lower 80s, but this is a bit on the cooler side for late July. Humidity levels are come down through Saturday, and are very comfortable for Sunday!

WARMING NEXT WEEK: The pattern slowly warms through the first half of next week. Monday is mostly sunny and quiet. Readings are in the lower 80s. The humidity is more noticeable, but isn’t uncomfortable. Tuesday is mostly sunny, more humid, and warmer. Highs are in the middle to upper 80s with muggy conditions. Wednesday brings a return to 90s. Temperatures hover near the 90 degree mark under partly sunny skies. Humidity levels are uncomfortable.

Have a great Thursday!