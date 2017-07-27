× Wormleysburg man facing charges after allegedly assaulting people with a snow shovel

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Wormleysburg man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting multiple people with a snow shovel.

Christopher Wike, 26, is facing simple assault, criminal mischief and other related charges.

On July 25 around midnight, police were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Second Street for an active assault.

Officers arrived and found that Wike had allegedly assaulted multiple people with a snow shovel causing minor injuries.

He also caused damage to a vehicle with the shovel.

Wike was taken into custody without incident and committed to Cumberland County Prison on $75,000 bail.