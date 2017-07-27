York City Police rejoin Drug Task Force after four-year split

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- York City Police have rejoined the York County Drug Task Force. Officials announced it and say doing so, will help solve drug crimes all across York County.

York City Police Department was a founding member of the Drug Task Force, but left the organization 4 years ago over disagreements about task force policy. Chief Wes Kahley was happy to announce two city officers have been selected to be on it, adding that most of the city's problems stem from drugs.

Officials say it's about leaving the past in the past.

"I mean, as leaders, we can't continue to look in the rear view mirror. We can't keep looking to the past - we have to look to the future," said Dave Sunday, District Attorney Elect for York County.

Chief Wes Kahley said the city had to rejoin to help with the fight against drug crimes.

"Everything has a drug nexus - whether it's your retail theft, your domestics, your drunk driving," said Chief Kahley.

Officials met outside the judicial center to announce the collaboration.

"What you need to understand is multi-jurisdictional task forces are not an easy thing," said Sunday.

Chief Kahley had previously said the department had to rejoin, despite the outcome of the District Attorney Election.

"I said, 'Whoever wins, I'm going to sit down and work this thing out with,'" said Chief Kahley.

Officials say York City's contribution improves the lines of communication across York County.

"The best way to describe it, when we built our new police station, our detectives used to be in 3 different rooms. Now, they're in one big room," said Kahley.

"It just goes smoother when you have people in the room, and you hear what's happening, what's going on," said Springettsbury Township Police Chief Daniel Stump.

As for what you may directly notice in York County and York City -- Sunday says nothing. The additional detectives on the force will be undercover. The task force will just have more brains and more legs to pinpoint drugs and get them off the street.

"They know each other better. They work together better. It allows them to utilize different types of resources for different types of investigations," said Sunday.

One York City officer has already started on the task force, and another is set to start in a few weeks. Officials say it should be a seamless transition that will improve communication between departments.