York Revs expect to surpass half-ton mark in food donations this coming Monday

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York Revolution, along with United Fiber & Data and YRK Creative, partnered with the York County Food Bank earlier this year to fight hunger around the area.

Throughout the 2017 season, fans that dropped off non-perishable food items to PeoplesBank Park received free tickets to Monday night games.

With just two Monday home games left (July 31 and August 21), the Revs expect to surpass the 1,000-pound food donations mark, according to team officials.

“In typical fashion, Revolution fans have again stepped up to support their team and their community,” said Revolution President Eric Menzer. “The people of this city and the surrounding area have been answering the call and reaching out to neighbors in need all season. With just two Monday games left, we’re asking all of York County to bring their donations to PeoplesBank Park and let us thank them and reward them with a free Revs game.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Apple Chevrolet Ticket Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on game days, the release states.