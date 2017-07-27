× York teens are facing charges in alleged armed robbery, police say

YORK — Two 15-year-old boys are facing charges in a York armed robbery, according to arrest records.

York City Police say Shyne Aire Smith, of the 300 block of E. Princess St., and Tyjhon Nodriq Townsend, of the 900 block of E. Princess St., allegedly robbed two men of their cellphones at gunpoint Monday night.

The two teens were arrested Tuesday morning. Both are charged with two counts of robbery and one count each of receiving stolen property, according to the police criminal complaint.

Monday at 10:37 p.m., police responded to a robbery call on the 100 block of E. Springettsbury Ave. The victims, Andrew and David Heath, told police they were walking on the 900 block of McKenzie Street when a gold or silver sedan — possibly a Chevy Cruz — pulled up and turned off its lights. They said three suspects exited the car, one of whom displayed a small black semi-automatic pistol. The other two suspects forced them to unlock their cell phones and erase all security features from them.

As the victims were complying, a fourth suspect exited the car and stood by. The suspects then took the cell phones and a set of car keys from David Heath, then jumped back in the vehicle and fled the area.

At 1:22 a.m. Tuesday, police discovered a Gold Chevy Cruz parked on the 200 block of S. George Street. The vehicle had been reported stolen, police say. Officers responded to the location and ordered the subjects out of the car at gunpoint.

Police say Townsend was in the driver’s seat, Smith was in the front passenger seat and a third subject was in the back of the vehicle. The third subject was detained by police.

One officer reported that he smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, according to police.

A search of the vehicle produced an iPhone in the center console. The phone and its black case matched the description given by Andrew Heath. Police contacted the victims and brought David Heath to the scene. David Heath identified Smith as the suspect who took his phone and Townsend as the suspect who held a gun on him. David Heath was unable to identify the third subject found in the vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.

Andrew Heath also looked at the suspects, but was only able to identify Smith as the suspect who took his phone, police say.

Police detained Townsend and Smith, who were transported to York County Prison.