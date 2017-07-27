Yorktown Senior Center hosts “Christmas in July” to collect non-perishable donations for homeless veterans center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- The Yorktown Senior Center spent the past month collecting non-perishables for Mr. Sandy's Homeless Veterans Center which provides emergency assistance to veterans. Today, Sandy picked up the goods. Volunteers at Yorktown Senior Center say it's important to give back to those who've served in our nation's military.

"We have an awful lot of homeless veterans, and a lot of them are struggling. There are all kinds of programs for people that don't have money or food or clothing, but veterans have a little more issues than not being able to afford it," said Nancy Wert, a volunteer.

Veterans in need can get food, clothing, and transportation services from mister sandy's year round.