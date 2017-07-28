2 accused large-scale Philadelphia drug suppliers arrested in Adams County raid

YORK SPRINGS, Adams County — A 32-year-old man and a 17-year-old juvenile, both believed to be large-scale drug suppliers from Philadelphia, were arrested Friday morning in York Springs, according to Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett.

Michael Anthony Jones, 23, and the juvenile were taken into custody by police on the 300 block of Main Street.

State Police and the Adams County Drug Task Force initiated an investigation at that address following numerous anonymous complaints from neighbors, the DA’s office said. As a result of controlled buys at the residence, police obtained a search warrant for the address and served it Friday morning. Among the items located was a single bag containing 15 grams of heroin, with an estimated street value of $10,000. Police also seized 298 separate bags of heroin with an estimated street value of $6,000, and approximately 18 grams of crack cocaine worth $1,8000.

A significant amount of U.S. currency and various drug paraphernalia items were also seized by police, the DA’s office said.