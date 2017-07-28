2 accused of human trafficking through bogus ministry in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa.–Two men were arrested earlier this week on human trafficking-related charges connected to a bogus ministry in Harrisburg.

Edward Edmonds, 31, and Daerell Holmes, 20, are each charged with involuntary servitude, manufacturing, delivering, or possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities. Edmonds is also charged with child pornography. Both men were arraigned Thursday and taken to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Investigators say Edmonds tried to hide his criminal activities under the guise of his ministry ‘Beyond Your Limits Ministry.’ Both Edmonds and Holmes are accused of using individuals against their will by withholding personal property, threats of active violence and controlling access to controlled substances. Police say the victims were compelled to commit crimes–specifically retail thefts of electronics such as PlayStation and Xbox. Additionally, the female victims were forced into sexual acts in return for drugs. Police say the victims were subjected to violent acts if they were unable to pay their debts.

In Edmonds LinkedIn profile, he identifies himself as a spiritual social worker who runs a transitional housing program along the 2400 block of North 6th Street in Harrisburg and helps those going through financial difficulties to get back on their feet.

Authorities believe there may be more victims related to this case.

If you or anyone you know has information, they are asked to contact the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office and submit a tip through this website.

Preliminary hearings for both men are scheduled for August 9.