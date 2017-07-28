Baseball players help those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Some Harrisburg Senators players spending their time helping those in need today. They spent time at the Bethesda Mission, which provides shelter, food and counseling for homeless men, women and children in the area. The five players served lunch to those at the center.

"Others have not been as fortunate as we have, so as much as we can give back and help others that have not been as fortunate, that's something we can do,' said Matthew Crownover, pitcher for the Harrisburg Senators.

The Bethesda Mission was founded back in 1914.