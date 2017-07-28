BBQ competition kicks off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING GROVE, Pa. - A York County barbecue competition involves a number of first responders. It's called the Smoke in the Grove Barbecue Competition. Some local first responders are competing in an amateur competition called the First Responders's Cup to see who can make the best wings. The public can vote on whose wings are superior.

"This is one of the good times to be a police officer where we can be out here and compete with our fellow first responders on bragging rights on who can cook the best wings," said Lieutenant Robin Zech, York Area Regional Police Dept. "This will just be bragging rights for the rest of the year until this comes up again next year."

The Pennsylvania State Barbecue Championship will take place tomorrow. More than 50 teams compete in the event, hoping to win cash prizes and the chance to compete in two national barbecue competitions. The competition is free to the public.