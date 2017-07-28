× Carlisle man arrested for allegedly providing false ID, public drunkenness

CARLISLE — A Carlisle man faces charges of providing false identification to police, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness after an incident Thursday at a Dunkin Donuts on the 400 block of East High Street.

Police say they responded to the store at 7:45 p.m. for a report of a suspicious male behind the trash dumpsters. When officers arrived, they found a man sitting on the ground, holding an open beer can. He appeared to be intoxicated, according to police. When police asked him for identification, he allegedly provided false information, giving the wrong name and date of birth. Police arrested him on public drunkenness and open container charges and took him to the Cumberland County Booking Center, where he was fingerprinted and identified.

Fingerprint records revealed the suspect was Steven Marshall, 50, a homeless man. There was an active arrest warrant for him, police say.

Marshall was processed on the new charges, held for arraignment, and held on the bench warrant, police say.