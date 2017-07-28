× Chambersburg man suspected of armed robbery turns himself in to police

CHAMBERSBURG — A 27-year-old Chambersburg man has been arrested for allegedly using a handgun to assault and rob a victim, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.

Brett Trageser, of the 1700 block of Lincoln Highway East, turned himself in at the Chambersburg Police Department Thursday night, police say.

He is one of the suspects accused of assaulting and robbing a victim at a storage facility on the 1300 block of S. Fourth St. Wednesday night. The victim was treated for his injuries at the Chambersburg Hospital and released, according to a police report.