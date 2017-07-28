Coroner called to accident on I-81 in Cumberland County; 2 dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- Cumberland County dispatchers have confirmed that the coroner has been called to the scene of a double tractor trailer accident in Penn Township Friday night, and that two people have died.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 9:30pm, for an accident involving two tractor trailers, with at least one of the vehicles on fire. The accident occurred on the northbound side of Interstate 81, near mile marker 37.

PennDOT has reported that all lanes on in that section of I-81, northbound and southbound, are currently closed.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.