East Pennsboro woman charged with open lewdness and public drunkenness

EAST PENNSBORO, Cumberland County — An East Pennsboro woman was arrested after police found her partially dressed and walking around town, according to East Pennsboro Township police.

April Lenker, 32, faces charges of public drunkenness and open lewdness from the incident, which occurred on June 18. Police say officers were called to the 200 block of South Enola Drive at 6:45 a.m. for the report of a nude woman walking in the area. They located Lenker, whom they say was wearing only a short skirt. Lenker was also under the influence of drugs, police allege.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for October 2 at the Cumberland County Courthouse, according to online court records.