× Governor Tom Wolf denies latest request for voter information from Trump Administration

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf denied the latest request from the Trump Administration to provide voter information from the commonwealth’s records.

Wolf issued the following statement in response to a letter sent Thursday from Kris Kobach, vice chairman of the Trump Administration’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity:

“This does not satisfactorily address my serious reservations about the real intentions of the committee and its possible use of voter information, considering the false statements this administration has made about voter integrity.

“I still have grave concerns the commission intends to pursue restrictions on the rights of Pennsylvanians to vote. The right to vote is absolute and I will not assist any effort to create unnecessary and unfair burdens on voters.

“My administration has partnered with the PEW Charitable Trusts and the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) to ensure the accuracy of our voter rolls. The integrity of the vote is of utmost importance to me and I am satisfied with ERIC.

“As I have said previously, publicly available voter file information can be purchased for $20 from the Department of State and the Secretary Kobach is welcome to purchase the data like any other citizen.”