× ICEE celebrates its 50th Anniversary

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– ICEE is celebrating its 50th Anniversary!

To commemorate this time, ICEE is debuting new flavors, and bringing samples to the FOX43 Kitchen.

Tyler Every, Regional Brand Manager for The ICEE Company, is stopping by to offer more information on the 50th Anniversary Celebration.

ICEE will be rolling out new flavors all over the country, including: Fanta Sour Grape, Dragon Fruit, Mango Strawberry, Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade, and Mango Chili Lime, along with a surprise mystery flavor.

For more information, you can visit ICEE’s website here and their Facebook page here.