Lititz woman arrested for allegedly using forged prescriptions — for the second time in a week

LITITZ, Lancaster County — A 39-year-old Lititz woman was arrested for attempting to obtain Oxycodone medication with a fraudulent prescription — for the second time in a week.

Carolyn A. Morgan, of Keener Road, allegedly passed fake prescriptions at a CVS Pharmacy to obtain Oxycodone between the dates of July 9 and July 15, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police. She allegedly also made a fourth attempt to obtain the medication at the same pharmacy during that span. All of the prescriptions contained the forged signature of a physician, police say.

Morgan was arrested Friday and charged with four counts of forgery, three counts of prohibited acts, and one count each of drug act and criminal attempt, according to police.

According to police reports, Morgan was also arrested last Friday on similar charges. Lititz Borough Police made the arrest for the previous incident, which occurred at McElroy’s Pharmacy. In that case, Morgan allegedly attempted to obtain a controlled substance with a fraudulent prescription, but was unsuccessful. She was taken into custody on July 21, and charged with violation of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device, and Comestic Act and forgery.