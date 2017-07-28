× New Jersey man to serve 30 years in prison for sexual exploitation of 14-year-old York County girl

HARRISBURG — A New Jersey man will serve 30 years in prison for sexually exploiting a 14-year-old girl, according to U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

Michael Janeski, 38, of Edison, New Jersey, was sentenced Thursday by United States District Court Judge Yvette Kane.

Prosecutors say Janeski began exchanging messages with the girl, who lived in York County, through an iPhone messaging application called KIK Messenger. He persuaded the girl to send him sexually exploitative photos and videos, and after a few months, eventually traveled to Pennsylvania to meet the girl and take her to a York area hotel.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Northern York County Regional Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chelsea Schinnour prosecuted the case.