PAWS of PA seeks help, donations in dealing with more than 120 cats on rural Lebanon County property

LEBANON — PAWS of Pennsylvania is in desperate need of supplies due to its intervention at a Lebanon County home with more than 120 cats, the organization announced Wednesday on its Facebook page.

The cats have been surrendered to PAWS by a family that reached out to the organization and granted permission to access the property at a residence, located in rural Lebanon County. A family member at the home is entering a care facility, and the property will be auctioned off soon, according to the Facebook post.

“This is well beyond our current means, but we will do everything we can to help the cats,” the organization said on its Facebook page. “We are reaching out to other rescues and individuals for placement assistance.”

Some cats on the property with immediate medical needs have already been removed, PAWS said in its post. Initial estimates say there are more than 120 cats and kittens, many of which are feral, though some have been socialized.

PAWS volunteers have taken over care and feeding of the cats, the Facebook post continued. They will work to estimate how many have been socialized and can be considered for traditional adoptions.

PAWS is asking for help from those who might be interested in offering a spare room in their home for a socialized cat or a safe, enclosed, ventilated area to shelter feral cats until safe barns or country homes can be located for them.

All the cats will receive medical care, spay/neuter and vaccinations, as needed, according to PAWS.

The organization is also asking for donations of supplies, like:

Food – dry, canned, Adult and Kitten

Crates – any size

Humane traps

Capstar, Frontline, Advantage, Revolution

Litter boxes

Pet beds – can be gently used

Towels, sheets, blankets – can be gently used

Pet bowls

Paper towels

Garbage bags

Monetary Donations can be made to PAWS Emergency Medical Fund. Donations of supplies can be dropped off at PAWS, 9803 Jonestown Rd, Grantville.

For more information, email PAWS at SPOTRx@PAWSofPA.org.