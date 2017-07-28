× Police asking for tips to locate fugitive in fatal heroin overdose case

HARRISBURG — The Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for tips to locate a man wanted for allegedly providing the heroin that resulted in an overdose death in May.

Matthew “The Giant” Header is also wanted for a parole violation and aggravated assault, police say. The 6-foot, 9-inch tall, 46-year-old suspect’s last known address is 435 Comfort Road, Sunbury.

Header allegedly provided heroin to a 36-year-old victim who died of an overdose in Lower Swatara Township in July of 2016. An arrest warrant was issued for Header in relation to the case in May.

Anyone with information on Header’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office at (717) 780-6590 or submit a tip online.