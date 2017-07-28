× Police investigating vandalism case at Conestoga, Lancaster County church

CONESTOGA, Lancaster County — Lancaster County Southern Regional Police are investigating a case of vandalism that occurred between July 19-20 at the Conestoga United Methodist Church on Sandill Road.

Police say a suspect or suspects entered the locked kitchen of the church and damaged items in the kitchen. Four headstones in the church cemetery were damaged as well.

There was about $700 worth of damage done, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Southern Regional Police at (717) 872-0352.