Police seek to identify suspects in retail theft from Giant in Lower Paxton Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking assistance in identifying the above pictured suspects in connection to a retail theft.

The theft allegedly occurred at 1:30 a.m. on July 27 at the Giant store in the 4200 block of Union Deposit Road.

The suspects entered the store with backpacks with which they filled with merchandise, before walking out without paying.

If anyone recognizes either of the suspects in these photos, please submit a tip via this website or contact LPPD at (717)657-5656