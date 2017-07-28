Project Big Love hosts annual back to school event to help kids in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONT ALTO, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. – Project Big Love will host its 5th annual back to school event this Saturday at the Carnival Fairgrounds in Mont Alto.

The event provides families and children in need with back to school gear including backpacks, school supplies, shoes, groceries, haircuts and much more. New this year, the event has added a dental tent for fluoride treatments.

Guests receive a free lunch and kids can enjoy time in the kid zone.

Organizers say no paperwork is needed. The only requirement is that all children are accompanied by an adult.

This year, organizers expect more than 800 volunteers and almost 3,000 guests of honor.

The event is from 9 a.m-2 p.m at 517 S. Main St, Mont Alto. It will take place rain or shine.