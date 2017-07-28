× Residents evacuated after propane leak at UGI Energy Service’s terminal in Steelton

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A number of residents in the Steelton Borough have been evacuated from their homes and businesses due to a propane leak that occurred earlier in the day at the UGI Energy Service’s (UGIES) terminal.

Officials say the evacuation occurred from Gibson Street to Eleanor Street between Front Street and Second Street as well as the 1600 block of Cameron Street. Occupants were taken to Steelton Fire Department, located at 185 North Front Street.

Emergency personnel from Swatara Township and other surrounding areas responded to the natural gas and electric utility along Franklin Street around 2:45 p.m.

According to officials, a UGIES crew was unloading the contents of a rail car into a storage tank when propane was released because a relief valve malfunctioned. The propane leaked out of a 33,000-pound stationary tank through a vent which was unable to be shut down.

Propane is being transferred to an empty tank. UGIES personnel will remain on the scene until the transfer is complete.