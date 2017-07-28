× Tires slashed on 2 vehicles at Fairview Township mobile home community; police investigating

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — Fairview Township police are investigating a criminal mischief case involving slashed tires on two vehicles at the Meadowbrook Court mobile home part early Friday morning.

Police were dispatched to Meadowbrook Court at 4:11 a.m. A resident was awakened by a barking dog at 3:20 a.m. He told police his wife saw a “slim” figure running away toward the east. It was later discovered that an unknown person had punctured five tires on two different vehicles with a sharp instrument, police say.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (717) 901-5267.