Traffic stop in Lancaster County leads to arrest for 2 Harrisburg men

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Two Harrisburg men were arrested after they allegedly fled from police following a traffic stop on Lincoln Highway East earlier this month.

The incident happened July 16 at approximately 11:49 p.m. East Lampeter Township police stopped a silver Ford Focus on the 2000 block of Lincoln Highway East for a speeding violation. Police say the driver identified himself with a name that was later determined to be false. When police spoke to the driver again, he allegedly fled east on Lincoln Highway at a high rate of speed. State Police used a spike strip to stop the car on the 3300 block of Lincoln Highway East, and the car’s driver and a passenger were apprehended.

The driver, Jamal Balkcom, 24, was arrested for one count of fleeing and eluding police and one count of providing false identification.

The passenger, Capri Welsh, 26, was arrested for one count of possession of MDMA.

Both were committed to Lancaster County Prison.