Blood drive held for police corporal fighting cancer in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa -- A police officer, who is fighting cancer, inspired a community blood drive in Cumberland County on Saturday.

Corporal Timothy Groller, with the Carlisle Police Department, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Small Cell Lung Cancer on April 28th, just 18-days after his son was born.

That's when fellow officers decided to jump in and help Groller and his family.

"It's kind of helping in several areas, not just with Tim's cause, but it's an opportunity to recognize our everyday heroes and try to help Tim and his family out in their time of need, but also help those who will be in need in the future," said Sgt. Keith Seibert with the Middlesex Township Police Department.

A GoFundMe Page has been established to help the Groller family. To make a donation, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/timgroller.

You can also contact the Carlisle Police Department at (717) 243-4121.