Community hosts blood drive for Corporal fighting cancer in Cumberland County

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A police officer who is fighting cancer inspired a community blood drive in Cumberland County Saturday.

Timothy Groller, a Corporal at the Carlisle Borough Police Department was diagnosed with stage 4 Small Cell Lung Cancer just 18 days after his son was born.

That’s when fellow officers decided to jump in and help Timothy and his family.

“It’s kind of helping in several areas, not just with Tim’s cause, but it’s an opportunity to recognize our everyday heroes and try to help Tim and his family out in their time of need, but also help those who will be in need in the future,” said Sgt. Keith Seibert of Middlesex Police Department.

For more information on how to donate or help the family, you can contact the Carlisle Borough Police Department at (717) 243-4121.