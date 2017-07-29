× Cumberland County man arrested for raping 16-year-old girl

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A Cumberland County man was arrested on sexual assault charges involving a minor Saturday.

Brandon A. Gutshall, 21 was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison for an incident that happened on July 5th, 2017.

According to Upper Allen Township Police, Gutshall provided alcohol to a 16-year-old girl, got her drunk and sexually assaulted her.

Gutshall has been charged with: Rape, Unlawful Contact With a Minor, Sexual Assault, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Strangulation, Corruption of Minors, Indecent Assault, Simple Assault and Furnishing Alcohol to Minors.

He was arraigned on $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled at a later date.