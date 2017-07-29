Dry and sunny next few days

BEAUTIFUL STRETCH: The next several days dry out with lower humidity values. Highs reach the upper-70s and low 80s for Sunday before warming to the mid-80s for Monday and Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Lows remain in the low-60s.

HUMIDITY INCREASE: Dew points begin to increase late Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs jump into the upper-80s and low-90s with a stray thunderstorm chance Wednesday afternoon. Otherwise skies remain partly-to-mostly sunny.

SHOWER CHANCES RETURN: Better shower and thunderstorm chances come back Thursday evening with highs in the low-90s. These rain chances last through Friday morning before clearing out by the evening. A few more thunderstorms will be possible Saturday with highs dropping back in the mid-80s.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long