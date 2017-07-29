Evacuation orders lifted in Steelton; propane leak no longer a threat

STEELTON, Dauphin County, Pa.– Good news for dozens of people living in Steelton, Dauphin County. As of 8:00 p.m. Saturday night, everyone is safe to return to their homes and apartments.

Sixty-two people were evacuated from their residences in the borough, after a large propane leak was discovered just before 3:00 p.m. The affected homes were along Front and Second Streets, from Gibson Blvd. to Eleanor Street, in Steelton , and from Sycamore Street to Gibson Street in Swatara Township and the City of Harrisburg.

A media release from Amy Richards Harinath, Press Secretary for the Dauphin County Commissioners, issued on Saturday night stated the following: “UGI Energy Services has successfully transferred the contents of a leaking propane tank that malfunctioned at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28 in Steelton. UGIES, Dauphin County HAZMAT and PP&L crews have conducted safety checks and tested air quality in the affected areas… and have cleared the site for re-entry.”

UGI says a crew was unloading contents of a rail car into a storage tank when a relief valve malfunctioned, resulting in the release of propane. At this point, the contents of the partially-full storage tank have been successfully offloaded and the site is secure. Emergency Management and Hazardous Materials personnel has cleared the area and deemed it safe.

As residents return home though, they are asked to call 911 immediately if they smell gas.

The Red Cross shelter that had been set up inside Steelton Elementary School is closing. Approximately 16-people were staying at the shelter.

Residents with questions or concerns can visit Steelton’s website at www.steeltonpa.com or call Dauphin County Communications at (717) 558-6900.